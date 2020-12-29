NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 16

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2020, 1:11 AM EST
The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:

AFC
1. Chiefs (14-1) Clinched home-field advantage.

2. Bills (12-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers.

3. Steelers (12-3) Clinched AFC North.

4. Titans (10-5) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis.

5. Dolphins (10-5) Own the tiebreaker advantage over the other 10-5 teams.

6. Ravens (10-5) Owns tiebreaker over Browns and Colts.

7. Browns (10-5) Still alive, but losing to the Jets dealt a blow to their playoff hopes.

***

8. Colts (10-5) Still a chance but lose most tiebreakers.

9. Raiders (7-8) Mathematically eliminated.

10. Patriots (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.

11. Chargers (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.

12. Broncos (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Bengals (4-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Texans (4-11) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Jets (2-13) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Jaguars (1-14) Mathematically eliminated.

NFC
1. Packers (12-3) Clear path to home-field advantage.

2. Saints (11-4) Clinched NFC South.

3. Seahawks (11-4) Clinched NFC West.

4. Washington (6-9) Still lead NFC East.

5. Buccaneers (10-5) Clinched wild card berth.

6. Rams (9-6) Leading the three-team race for two wild card berths.

7. Bears (8-7) Owns the tiebreaker over Arizona.

***
8. Cardinals (8-7) Need to beat the Rams and have the Bears lose to earn the final wild card.

9. Vikings (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.

10. 49ers (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.

11. Cowboys (6-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

12. Lions (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Giants (5-10) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

14. Panthers (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Eagles (4-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Falcons (4-11) Mathematically eliminated.

102 responses to “NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 16

  1. The AFC looks like it has a few teams on the edge of a wildcard that could steal a spot, the NFC looks like anyone who is good fills those 8 slots (-the Eagles) with no other teams looking good enough to snatch a wildcard from someone else. This is a really lopsided year for the conference’s.

  2. Even if they win their next three games, after winning a few in a row, the Vikings would still have a lot of work to do to sneak in to the playoffs. They will need everything to break right, and not have any let downs. Even then, they may fall short. But, it is more fun to watch these games than the first handful of games.

  4. It will be interesting to see how the packers get steamrolled in the playoffs once again…will they only lose by 30 this year?

  5. Amazing how the NFC East winner will be hosting a home playoff with a likely losing record.

  6. Just remember, as always, nobody sneaks into or backs into the playoffs. You either win enough games to make the playoffs, or you don’t.

  7. The Vikings could win most of the rest of their games and still have little chance at making the playoffs. They’re two games out of the seventh seed, who have the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. One of those 6-3 teams is going to have to tank and they all look pretty good right now.

  9. Tennessee plays Bmore Indianapolis and Cleveland probably 2/1
    Indianapolis plays Green Bay Tennessee than Houston 2/1
    Bmore Tennessee Pittsburgh Dallas 1/2
    Raiders kc Atlanta Jets 3/0

  10. Yeah, those Packers don’t have nearly as many Lombardi trophies as our vaunted Vikings! We just keep winning!

  11. So nice to see the Bills and Dolphins doing well, while the Patriots are terrible. The nation rejoices.

  12. Something poetic about Brady leaving his division just in time for the Bills and Dolphins to become relevant again, only to be swept by a division rival in New Orleans for the first time in his career.

  13. Don’t see the Packers going worse than 12-4, they will likely clinch the top seed in the NFC.

  14. hobbestiger says:
    November 20, 2020 at 1:47 pm
    Don’t see the Packers going worse than 12-4, they will likely clinch the top seed in the NFC.
    ———————————

    Sorry, if the Packers are 12-4 they won't be the #1 seed in the AFC. Out of the Saints, Seahawks and Rams, two of them will be 12-4 or better and are guaranteed to have a better conference record. Therefore, the Packers won't be the one seed and as their name suggests. Will be packing up their lockers and and calling it a season.

  16. So much for Rams have only beaten the NFC EAST. They have now beaten the bears , Seahawks, and Buccs . Plus barely lost to Bills , they dominated the dolphins yet lost plus they could of beaten niners The defense is for real and when the offense is hot . They are very capable of beating any team including Chiefs or Steelers .

  17. I still think the Packers will lose one more game at worst and clinch the top seed in the NFC.

  Uh, there are 7 teams from each conference to make the playoffs, not 1. If the Packers and Saints are tied at 12-4 the Packers own the tiebreaker by virtue of head-to-head win.
    —————————————————-
    Uh, there are 7 teams from each conference to make the playoffs, not 1. If the Packers and Saints are tied at 12-4 the Packers own the tiebreaker by virtue of head-to-head win.

  19. But but but – the Rams have no first round draft picks, they have no cap room, they have no depth, and Jared Goff is the 33rd best QB in the league. I’m so confused.

  20. Did you have to mention the Eagles in 1st of the NFC east.. please stop already.Doug thinks he’s still coaching a team thats close..
    my Eagles will lose the next 5 games.. why keep giving them something to hang their hats on..

  22. conormacleod says:
    November 17, 2020 at 10:44 am
    Just remember, as always, nobody sneaks into or backs into the playoffs. You either win enough games to make the playoffs, or you don’t

    ———————————

    NFC East

  23. At first, I thought adding an extra wildcard team would let a lesser team squeak in. Now I see where better teams with a worse record from a harder schedule might benefit.

  24. Diehard patriots fan and Bostonian, but welcome back Buffalo and hopefully Miami! I look forward to seeing these teams grow. FLO and Sean McDermott have done a fantastic job building their teams up.

    R-E-L-A-X fellow Bostonians. We have ruled the sports kingdom for 20 years, others teams need a chance. except the yankees, habs, and jets. I am fine with them not winning.

  27. ariani1985 says:
    November 17, 2020 at 10:08 am
    It will be interesting to see how the packers get steamrolled in the playoffs once again…will they only lose by 30 this year?

    ——————————————————————————————-

    Gee — so you're conceding they will make the playoffs? That's amazing, coming from you!!

  28. navyvandal says:
    November 24, 2020 at 8:07 am
    Diehard patriots fan and Bostonian, but welcome back Buffalo and hopefully Miami! I look forward to seeing these teams grow. FLO and Sean McDermott have done a fantastic job building their teams up.

    R-E-L-A-X fellow Bostonians. We have ruled the sports kingdom for 20 years, others teams need a chance. except the yankees, habs, and jets. I am fine with them not winning.

    ——————————————

    I agree. This is actually more exciting. When you go into every game as the team expected to win there is no such thing as excelling, you can only hope to not fail. Winning was only marginally exciting, you felt more like you simply broke even since thats what was supposed to happen. But when you go into games as the underdog or even a case where its a toss up, winning has that extra nice flavor to it. That extra flavot has been absent the last few years, it was always either they win a superbowl or the season sucked. No in between.

  30. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 17, 2020 at 9:45 am
    How about those amazing Miami Dolphins everyone!
    ——————————————————
    Lifelong Miami fan and am surprised as heck, but keep in mind, the games vs teams like the Chargers and Jets are over after this weeks game vs the Bengals. Chiefs, Pats, @Raiders and @ Bills to close out the season. They (Obviously) need to win Sunday to go to 8-4 and then somehow figure out a way to go 2-2 in their last 4. The lost last week to Denver hurt.

  32. Famous Amos says:
    November 24, 2020 at 10:59 am
    Patriots are ranked way too high.

    It isn't a ranking. It's where the teams stand for the playoffs after actually playing games. They may not be very good but they are in the playoff hunt.

  33. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 17, 2020 at 9:45 am
    How about those amazing Miami Dolphins everyone!
    ————-

    Parade for a wild card berth!

  34. saintsgotrobbedandwereinthesameboatpart2 says:
    November 17, 2020 at 1:17 pm
    Something poetic about Brady leaving his division just in time for the Bills and Dolphins to become relevant again, only to be swept by a division rival in New Orleans for the first time in his career.

    ///////////////////
    The ONLY reason why the bills & dolphins are relevant again IS because Brady is no longer in the division. Because if he had stayed those teams would once again be irrelevant.

  36. ariani1985 says:
    November 17, 2020 at 10:08 am
    It will be interesting to see how the packers get steamrolled in the playoffs once again…will they only lose by 30 this year?

    ——

    I love how everyone forgets that they beat the seahawks. The packers have a weaknesses on both offense and defense, offensively its playing against extremely athletic MLBs such as White, and David and Warner. Defensively its the run. The packers matchup againt every NFC team except the Niners and Bucs for that reason.

  38. Bucs taking on water, Arizona and LA Rams will soon play each other and both teams are hot and cold. Saints looking shaky at QB and Brees’s lack of arm strength is clearly visible. Seattle has Wilson so their always a threat and So is Green Bay with Rodgers but will the defense hold up.

    Meanwhile ATL is playing good ball lately along with Vikings and don’t look now but SF is finally getting healthy after the bye and would be a scary 8th or 7th seed to host in a wildcard Just sayin

  39. 1. Saints (9-2) In the lead for home-field advantage.

    6. Buccaneers (7-5) Will be tough to catch the Saints in the NFC South.

    Saints magic number for the NFC South Division is now two games. They swept Tompa Bay this year and only need a combination of two games, Saints wins or Tompa losses, to get the division. Tompa is on a BYE week, but already has FIVE losses.

  40. Dolphins are 1.5 games behind. A Bills loss to SF and a Miami win vs Cincy still keeps Buffalo in first. They have the head to head lead as well as the division record. In fact, Buffalo has clinched a first place tie in division record. A Miami loss against NE or a Buffalo win vs NE forces Miami to finish ahead.

  41. Wow….how sad is it that my brutal Detroit Lions team is still ahead of every team in the NFC Least??!!!! Let that sink in for a second.

  46. If Darryl Bevel goes undefeated the rest of the season in Detroit as interim head coach there is no reason the Lions look for another head coach as they cant beat perfection.

  47. I miss the first 6 weeks of the season when the few Viking fans that were left around here, spent a majority of their time whining about Tanking for Trevor.

    As for the Packers, no focus beyond this Sunday and the Philadelphia Eagles.
    And making one more strong step towards goal #1, the NFC North title.

  10. 49ers (5-6) One game behind for the wild card

    ———————

    Shanahan deserves Coach of the Year if SF gets in after the ridiculous amount of injuries, the COVID farce before the GB game, and the idiot politics of Gavin Newsom and Santa Clara County shutting down their home stadium and facility for the next 3 weeks

  49. The NFC LEast is so funny. The Cowboys and all their talk of having a Super Bowl season are last, behind what was considered to be two of the worst teams in the league–WFT and NYG. The Giants have the tiebreaker over the Cowboys having beaten them twice. WFT has the tiebreaker over NYG having beaten them twice. I don’t see WFT or NYG winning another game until the last week when NYG plays DAL and WFT plays PHI. PHI and Dallas play the week before so one of those teams (presumably) will get to four wins but I can’t imagine any of those teams will win more than five games. At least it’ll come down to the last game of the season to determine which team is going to the playoffs. It’s hard to imagine DAL or PHI winning that last game so it most likely will be WFT winning the division. Who would have predicted that?

  50. Rank means nothing this year. Whichever team arrives at the end of the regular season with 53 Covid19-free players can win it all. Even Pittsburg and KC have weaknesses, although they have to be the favorites at this moment.

    If either of them have a couple of key players sidelined with the disease, they can forget winning the SB. That goes for any team.

  51. I don’t think the Coach of the year should be pick until after the Super Bowl. This is the media pushing. Bill wait until all games are played. Thank you.

  52. Packers aren’t likely to get the top seed. They still have to look forward to Derrick Henry and the Titans running for 400 yards against them in a few weeks, and they always lose at least a couple of games they should have won–Minnesota was one, and strange things happen to them in Detroit on a regular basis, regardless of how bad the Lions are, so you can probably pencil in an L there as well.

    That would leave them locked in to the #3 seed at 11-5…and with their luck, facing the Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

  53. If the Chiefs win this weekend and the Raiders lose, the Chiefs clinch the division. Realistically this year home field means nothing but not having to play the extra game. With no fans or very limited fans, home field means very little this year.

  54. Don’t sleep on the Patriots yet. They fell a few yards shy of beating the Bills in Buffalo (24-21) and could have tied the game if they had elected to kick. They had no confidence in Folk at the time who has since won games with kicks of 50 and 51 yards as time expired.

    Their toughest opponent is the LA Rams in LA, but Belichick knows how to confound Goff.

    Miami in Miami has been a tall order traditionally, but what do you bet this year is different? They already handled Miami once this year.

    I think it all comes down to this week at the Chargers.

    I would love to see the Patriots take on Big Ben in the playoffs. They meet almost every year in the regular season but Pittsburgh disappointed by failing to win their division last year.

  56. calvinhobbes says:
    November 24, 2020 at 1:06 am
    Sorry, if the Packers are 12-4 they won’t be the #1 seed in the AFC. Out of the Saints, Seahawks and Rams, two of them will be 12-4 or better and are guaranteed to have a better conference record. Therefore, the Packers won’t be the one seed and as their name suggests. Will be packing up their lockers and and calling it a season.
    —————————————————-
    Uh, there are 7 teams from each conference to make the playoffs, not 1. If the Packers and Saints are tied at 12-4 the Packers own the tiebreaker by virtue of head-to-head win.

    ______________________________

    Ah yes, let's assume that the Packers and Seahawks win out and Saints lose to KC. They are all 13-3 and tied for First place, BUT, the Saints have only one NFC loss and the Packers and Seahawks each have two. Saints get the #1 seed. It gets way more complicated with three teams at 12-4, but it is a CONFERENCE RECORD tiebreaker that goes first in a three way tie, not head to head.

  57. Packers have a favorable schedule. I think they’ll pull ahead of the Seahawks and at worst tie the Saints and clinch the #1 seed in the NFC by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker.

  58. Would like a rule that you have to be at least 8-8 if you win your division to get into playoffs. Otherwise, add another wildcard team which would have to have a better record than divisional winner that is below 8-8.

  60. The fact that the Eagles or Cowboys could host a Wild Card game shows that playoff seeding should come down to record. Keep the divisions but don’t overcompensate for a division title. This will ensure that weaker division opponents must earn their keep just as runner up opponents receive recognition for a stronger strength of schedule.

  61. The disparity between the two conferences is startling. I could make a fairly cogent argument that all 7 of the current AFC playoff teams are better than the current 2-7 seeds in the NFC.

    I think the Saints are a legit very good team. The packers are a pretender with a poor defense and riding the last fumes of the elite play that rodgers has left in the tank. The would have no chance against the elite teams in the AFC and as we’ve seen, they don’t match up well against the bottom half of the playoff teams in the AFC in their loss to the Colts.

    The rest of the NFC playoff teams? All of those teams have some elite players, but all are deeply flawed. A great example is the Vikings. The Vikings are currently in the playoffs despite clearly having a “reloading” year this season. Half of their starters can’t buy a beer yet, they’ve got rookies starting everywhere and they’ve still got a shot in part due to a terrible NFC. For Vikings fans, I’m not knocking your team. I think Zimmer is doing an excellent coaching job and there’s a ton of young talent. But the Vikings are a great example of how down the NFC is this year when they’re still in the hunt despite significant roster turnover, an enormous number of injuries and rookies everywhere.

    I strongly suspect that the AFC championship game is going to be the real Superbowl this year.

  62. Everything looks good. All these teams are likely to make the playoff in that order. The cardinals would be the only other team I can see get in.

  63. It really is a throw away season that should have an asterisk beside it in the record books what with no fans in the stadiums. No,way do the Giants win in Seattle if the 12th man is in the equation. A toss away season that history will look back upon wand mock.

  64. otisfieldme says:
    November 30, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Cleveland Browns 8 & 3; suck on that Baltimore!
    ================
    Browns are 9 – 3. Just sayin'.

  66. dangerruss1919 says:
    December 7, 2020 at 3:43 am
    It really is a throw away season that should have an asterisk beside it in the record books what with no fans in the stadiums. No,way do the Giants win in Seattle if the 12th man is in the equation. A toss away season that history will look back upon wand mock.

    ———————————-

    Its near empty stadiums everywhere... its an equal playing field for all teams. The fact that Seattle needs a "12th man" to beat NY says a lot about the team.

  67. Packers have a more favorable remaining schedule than the Saints, I don’t see GB losing more than 1 more game. They will at least catch NO for the head-to-head tiebreaker.

  68. Everyone says it’s hard for the Vikings to make the playoffs. But who else is going to take that 7th spot? I think the last team is going to be at least 8-8 and I think the two best teams that have a chance to finish 8-8 are the Vikings and Cards, and the Vikings will maintain their tiebreaker over them if they both land at 8-8.

  70. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 17, 2020 at 9:45 am
    How about those amazing Miami Dolphins everyone!
    **************************************
    Don't get it. You're happy they lost?

  72. The NFC East recently has had several quality wins/upsets that proves they, like every team, is dangerous in the NFL. There is only one team in the NFC (Atlanta) eliminated from the playoffs through week 14. That is amazing.

  73. Personally, I think Indy is coming to wreck it.. get Rivers his ring. I was far from a Phillip Rivers fan. But I don’t bandwagon on my team so he has grown on me. Look what he is doing right now. Colts baby.

  74. Kevin Ward says:
    November 17, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Raiders kc Atlanta Jets 3/0
    ——————–

    KC split with the raiders.

  75. I laugh at ariani1985’s comments. Mention the word Packers and he climbs the walls. Incidentally, Aaron Rodgers is definitely the leader in the MVP race. The only category that Mahomes leads him in his passing yards. The Chiefs have won 2 more games, but Mahomes has a better cast than the Packers have, so that’s not on Rodgers. Here are the stats in case you don’t believe it:
    Mahomes:

    Completion %: 66.7
    Passing yds: 4,208
    Pass TDs: 33
    Rush TDs: 2
    INTs: 5
    Passer rating: 112.3
    Team record: 12-1

    Rodgers:

    Completion %: 69.6
    Passing yds: 3,685
    Pass TDs: 39
    Rush TDs: 2
    INTs: 4
    Passer rating: 119.7
    Team record: 10-3

    If Rodgers doesn’t win the MVP race this year, we know it’s nothing more than a popularity contest once and for all.

  76. Martin says:
    November 30, 2020 at 2:19 pm
    16. Cowboys (3-8) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

    Pathetic.
    _____________________________________________________

    They are still mathematically alive. But that is all. They would have to have about 20 different scenarios all fall their way. Plus, their defence would have to all of a sudden have to become Division 2 caliber, and not give up 300 rush yards a game. None of that is happening. Have a nice big cup of relax and have a great day.

  77. Just as I expected the Packers have caught the Saints. I think GB will win out their last 3 games and seal the top seed.

  78. After Washington beats Seahawks, which I think they will. They run the table and hit the playoffs at 9-7 and a team nobody wants to play in the first round.
    We still hate the owner, but they are the only TEAM in the NFL

  79. Browns finish 3rd place in AFC North behind Pitt n Baltimore again. It’s instutional failure, it’s all they know. ————-Browns were fortunate to be in the game against Ravens. —-3 sacks bc Lamar slipped.—-3 forced fumbles lucky to recover all of them.—-Lamar only played 3/4 and Browns still lost.—-Browns defensively were awful, no excuses. Every D coordinator should know you stop Lamar from running and make him beat you with his arm. In this case Browns D did neither.

  80. I’ve got an uneasy feeling about the Dolphins this weekend. I hope they beat the Patriots and they should win, but it is a scary game.

  82. If Vikings beat Chicago and Detroit, but lose to NO, and Cards lose to LA and one other, and SF loses one more game, they’ll take the 7th seed.

    If they win all three games, and Cards lose one, they’re in.

    If they lose to the Bears, pretty much out.

  83. Love the Pats fan who said Miami and Buffalo are only relevant because Brady is gone. News flash: they had an underwhelming offense last year with Brady. And Miami walked into New England in Week 17 last year and made a very relevant point. The Patriots lost their bye and any chance of a SB…

  86. “Amazing how the NFC East winner will be hosting a home playoff with a likely losing record.”

    They should seed by records, better record gets home field. Im all for them either keeping just 1 bye (reward the best regular season record) or getting rid of the bye all together.

  88. Mahomes vs Rodgers… Mahomes more yards Rodgers better passer rating. From that standpoint it’s a coin flip. But add strength of schedule, KC is 6-1 against teams with a winning record. GB is 1-2, that’s right, they’ve only played 3 teams with a winning record. Sorry, I like Rodgers but one team has earned their record this year, and one team played a bunch of scrubs.

  89. I doubt the Bears are going 9-7 I have them going 8-8.
    The Cardinals going 9-7 is more likely

    Though they both could end up 8-8.

    Bears are 2-3 in their division
    Cards 2-2 in their own division

    Cards 4-0 against the NFC East 0-1 vs the North and 0-1 vs the South
    2-2 against the AFC East

    Bears are 1-2 in the AFC South
    3-1 vs the NFC South 0-1 vs the NFC West and 1-0 vs the NFC East.

    Bears 1-1 vs the Lions 1-1 vs the Vikings
    Bears best win is against the Bucs
    Cards best win is against the Bills.

    Wild Card Tie Breakers

    Head to head

    Best Conference %
    Best % in Common games 4 minimum
    Strength of Victory
    Strength of Schedule
    Best Combined Ranking among Conference
    teams in Points scored and points allowed

    It would be close depending on how far down the list
    The Bears and Cards would go.
    Strength of Schedule may favor the Bears because of the NFC East
    The AFC South has the Texans and Jags who are just Bad.
    The Cards losses to the Lions and Panthers could hurt them.
    The Bears need to do what they did against the Vikings the next two weeks
    Run the ball, play defense.
    I am guessing the Packers will be playing for something week 17
    The Titans can run the ball and the Packers have a hard time stopping the run.
    Plus Lafleur has had games where he gives up on the run.
    While the Saints have to regroup against a Vikings team that loves to run the ball.
    The Saints then play the Panthers week 17. The only chance I see the Panthers having is running the ball. The NFC Playoff picture is way more up in the air.
    The Browns beat the Jets next week I think they are in no matter what.
    The Colts play the Steelers
    The Ravens need someone to beat the Dolphins.
    Or they need the Colts to lose one.
    Ravens should be 2-0 facing the Giants and Bengals.
    If Fichtner throws the ball every down against the Bengals
    the Steelers could be in trouble again.
    2 losses by the Steelers going into a game with the Browns
    could get the Browns the Division.
    If they tie the Steelers hold the Tie Breaker on Division record.
    The Browns hold the head to head Tiebreaker with the Colts.
    However the AFC South Shakes out the Browns Hold the Tie Breaker over
    the Colts and Titans.

    I really can’t see an 11-5 Browns Team missing the playoffs but it Could happen.
    If that is the case they should automatically knock off the lowest
    NFC Qualifier. Like the CFL Does if a Western Team
    has a better record then an Eastern team they play in that sides playoff.

  90. The NFC East is still anyones division
    Though Washington would clinch with 1 more win either a Revenge game against Carolina or knocking the Eagles off again.
    The Eagles have to go 2-0 to have a chance.
    The Giants need to hope Washington goes 0-2
    and then need to beat Dallas to Clinch or if they somehow can beat the Ravens.
    If the Cowboys go 2-0 they have a good chance to win it also.

    Cowboys have the Eagles/ Giants
    Washington Carolina / Eagles
    Eagles Cowboys/ Washington
    Giants Ravens/ Cowboys

    The Eagles can only get to 6 wins
    But if everyone else also ends up with 6 wins they win the Division
    at 6-9-1.

    A Tie would complicate things.
    if Washingotn ties with Dallas Washington would win the Division.
    If the Giants tie with Washington the Giants win the Division.
    It would be interesting to see how it would shake out if say
    the Giants, Washington and Dallas tie for the Division
    All of them at 6-10
    with The Eagles 5-10-1

  91. The only way there would be 8 slots in each Conference is if for some reason the last 2 weeks are canceled or the last week, or a bunch of games Canceled. So far the NFL Has had Zero Canceled games. This is one strange year. There have been years when there was 1 Wild Card or 2 Wild Cards sometimes even 3 Wild Cards where good teams got knocked out

    From 1970-1977 there was just one Wild Card starting in 78 there were 2. There were years when 10-6 was not good enough to get in. Then in 1985 because the 8-8 Browns made the playoffs as a Division winner the 11-5 Broncos missed it. Three NFC east teams tied at 10-6 only 2 got in. 1986 two 10-6 AFC teams missed the playoffs. 1989 two NFC Teams finished 10-6 missing the playoffs. 1990 the 3rd WC was added. Even with that in 1991 the 49ers and Eagles missed the playoffs at 10-6. 1996 the Two 2nd yr squads the Panthers win the Division go all the way to the NFC Title game while WC Jacksonville get to the AFC Title game. 2002 was the yr of the Re-alignment 4 divisions in each Conference 2 Wild Cards only. 2003 10-6 Dolphins miss playoffs. 2005 10-6 Chiefs. 2007 the 10-6 Browns got jobbed. When the Colts laid down week 17 against the Titans. 2008 the 11-5 Patriots figured the league would have changed the rule after that one. 2010 the 10-6 Giants. 2012 the 10-6 Bears. 2013 10-6 Cards, 2014 10-6 Eagles, 2015 10-6 Jets, 2018 9-6-1 Steelers 8-7-1 Vikings. 2019 8-8 Steelers 9-7 Rams. Most years the last spot will go to a 9-7 team in Each Conference or possibly an 8-8 team. The AFC this yr everyone probably will have 10 wins at least maybe all 3 will have 11 wins or better.
    The 3rd spot in the NFC could be 8-8 or 9-7. The Cardinals to get there would have to knock off the 49ers and Rams. The Rams have to face the Seahawks and Cards
    while the Bucs have the easiest Road to 10 or more wins facing the Lions and Falcons again. The Bucs are going nowhere in the playoffs if they continue to throw 40 times a game while barely running 20 times a game.

  98. Packers should take care of business against the Tians tomorrow, clinch the 1 seed, and get next week off for the starters.

  99. Baltimore will 100% find their way in. Fans & casual fans want Lamar in. The NFL & their connection to gambling also want Lamar in as he attracts eyeballs. See ya Miami.

    Dallas as well. Team full of superstars that can put up points. Carolina will win, NYG lose & DALL win. Dallas in is good for the league. And so is Arizona with young superstar Murray & big bag Hopkins. Sorry Chicago, not enough stars for people to tune in.

    BUFF @ KC
    TB @ NO

  102. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 17, 2020 at 9:45 am
    How about those amazing Miami Dolphins everyone!

    ———————-
    Dolphins are still trying to get into the playoffs, I would hope you set a higher bar than that before thinking your team is amazing. Now the Bills…

