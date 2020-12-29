NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 16

Getty Images

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:

AFC

1. Chiefs (14-1) Clinched home-field advantage.

2. Bills (12-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers.

3. Steelers (12-3) Clinched AFC North.

4. Titans (10-5) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis.

5. Dolphins (10-5) Own the tiebreaker advantage over the other 10-5 teams.

6. Ravens (10-5) Owns tiebreaker over Browns and Colts.

7. Browns (10-5) Still alive, but losing to the Jets dealt a blow to their playoff hopes.

***

8. Colts (10-5) Still a chance but lose most tiebreakers.

9. Raiders (7-8) Mathematically eliminated.

10. Patriots (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.

11. Chargers (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.

12. Broncos (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Bengals (4-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Texans (4-11) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Jets (2-13) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Jaguars (1-14) Mathematically eliminated.

NFC

1. Packers (12-3) Clear path to home-field advantage.

2. Saints (11-4) Clinched NFC South.

3. Seahawks (11-4) Clinched NFC West.

4. Washington (6-9) Still lead NFC East.

5. Buccaneers (10-5) Clinched wild card berth.

6. Rams (9-6) Leading the three-team race for two wild card berths.

7. Bears (8-7) Owns the tiebreaker over Arizona.

***

8. Cardinals (8-7) Need to beat the Rams and have the Bears lose to earn the final wild card.

9. Vikings (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.

10. 49ers (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.

11. Cowboys (6-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

12. Lions (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Giants (5-10) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

14. Panthers (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Eagles (4-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Falcons (4-11) Mathematically eliminated.