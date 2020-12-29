Nyheim Hines doesn’t want to scoreboard watch on Sunday

Getty Images

Despite having 10 wins, the Colts need another victory and some help in order to make it to the 2020 postseason.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said the team would discuss whether to have scores up and available for players to see as the Colts play the Jaguars on Sunday.

Count running back Nyheim Hines among those who would vote the measure down.

“I don’t wanna know what’s going on in the world — I just wanna focus on Jacksonville,” Hines said Tuesday, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic.com.

While Hines may hope the Colts’ scoreboard doesn’t show the scores of the relevant games, the Indianapolis and Jacksonville kickoff at 4:25 p.m. The games involving the Browns, Dolphins, and Ravens all have a 1 p.m. kick, which means the Colts will at least be able to know if they’re contention for a wild card spot or just the division before their game begins.

Either way, Indianapolis could use a solid game from Hines in its final postseason push.