PFT’s Week 17 2020 NFL power rankings

Getty Images

1. Bills (last week No. 2; 12-3): Four resounding wins in four straight nationally-televised games shows that the Bills are ready to win multiple games in January.

2. Chiefs (No. 1; 14-1): That narrow win over Atlanta underscores that every playoff game will be a fight. They could still win every one of them.

3. Packers (No. 3; 12-3): Matt LaFleur is 25-6 as an NFL head coach, and it has largely gone unnoticed.

4. Saints (No. 4; 11-4): The Saints will go as far as Alvin Kamara takes them.

5. Buccaneers (No. 11; 10-5): They’re peaking at absolutely the right time.

6. Seahawks (No. 6; 11-4): #LetRussCrockPot.

7. Ravens (No. 12; 10-5): If they get in, it’s going to be very hard to get them out.

8. Steelers (No. 9; 12-3): Was their excessive celebration of the AFC North title the product of relief that they finally won it, or resignation that they won’t be winning anything else?

9. Dolphins (No. 10; 10-5): The last time someone’s neck moved like Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s, an exorcist was required.

10. Browns (No. 7; 10-5): Cleveland fans are having flashbacks to 2007, when 10-6 wasn’t good enough for the playoff berth.

11. Titans (No. 8; 10-5): It’s stunning that they still haven’t clinched a playoff spot.

12. Colts (No. 5; 10-5): If they miss the playoffs, how can they bring Philip Rivers back?

13. Cardinals (No. 13; 8-7): In a year that started with the Cardinals seemingly finding a higher level, the vicinity of .500 could be as good as it gets for the foreseeable future.

14. Bears (No. 15; 8-7): They’ve finally emerged from their extended midseason hibernation.

15. Rams (No. 14; 9-6): If John Wolford plays well, it will confirm that Sean McVay is a genius and that they shouldn’t have paid Jared Goff $33.5 million per year.

16. Cowboys (No. 21; 6-9): Maybe the Rose Bowl won’t be the only postseason game played at AT&T Stadium, after all.

17. Patriots (No. 17; 6-9): Bill Belichick the G.M. needs to start performing like Bill Belichick the head coach.

18. Vikings (No. 16; 6-9): “Just good enough” will have to be good enough in 2021, 2022, and possibly beyond.

19. Washington (No. 18; 6-9): Win and in and then face the Buccaneers and lose.

20. Falcons (No. 19; 4-11): The fact that they have the ability to periodically have a solid game makes all the other ones even less acceptable.

21. Raiders (No. 20; 7-8): It’s easy for Jon Gruden to take all the blame for a loss when he knows he’s not going to ever be held truly accountable by Mark Davis.

22. Chargers (No. 23; 6-9): Could a season-ending four-game winning streak save Anthony Lynn?

23. 49ers (No. 24; 6-9): All options need to be on the table at the quarterback position.

24. Bengals (No. 26; 4-10-1): They’re building confidence, and it will help tremendously once Joe Burrow is back.

25. Eagles (No. 22; 4-10-1): With a full offseason and training camp to prepare, we’ll see in 2021 how good Jalen Hurts can be.

26. Panthers (No. 30; 5-10): They’ve done better this year than anyone could have expected.

27. Giants (No. 25; 5-10): Yes, the No. 27 team still could host a playoff game.

28. Texans (No. 27; 4-11): J.J. Watt‘s stirring message will resonate well in the locker room … of the new team he joins in 2021.

29. Broncos (No. 29; 5-10): This will continue until the ownership issue is resolved.

30. Lions (No. 28; 5-10): if their offense had done anything in the first half, Tom Brady may stayed in the game long enough to set the single-game passing yardage record.

31. Jets (No. 31; 2-13): Tanks fer nuttin’.

32. Jaguars (No. 32; 1-14): Tanks fer everything.