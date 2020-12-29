Raiders activate Nicholas Morrow from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Raiders will have at least one of their defensive players back this week.

Las Vegas activated linebacker Nicholas Morrow off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Morrow missed Saturday’s loss to the Dolphins while on the list, and was declared out for the Week 15 contest against Indianapolis with a concussion/neck injury.

Morrow has 67 total tackles, nine passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in 2020.

The Raiders also activated practice squad defensive end David Irving off the reserve/COVID-19 list.