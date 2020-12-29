Rams put Cooper Kupp on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Players are placed on COVID-19 reserve if they test positive or if they have close contact with someone who tested positive. It is unknown whether Kupp tested positive or is classified as a close contact.

Kupp is the Rams’ leader this season with 92 catches and 974 yards. If he can’t be activated in time for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, that would be a major blow to the Rams’ hopes.

The Rams are already down starting quarterback Jared Goff, who suffered a broken thumb on Sunday and will not play against the Cardinals. Backup quarterback John Wolford would like to have Kupp to throw to.

If the Rams beat the Cardinals on Sunday, they make the playoffs. If the Rams lose to the Cardinals, they need the Bears to lose to the Packers.