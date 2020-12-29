Rams sign Blake Bortles

Getty Images

The Rams are without Jared Goff in Sunday’s big game against the Cardinals, but they’re bringing back an old friend who can play quarterback.

Blake Bortles, who spent last year with the Rams, has re-signed with the team today. Bortles had most recently been on the Broncos’ practice squad.

Bortles last started an NFL game in 2018, when he was with the Jaguars. Bortles’ five-year tenure in Jacksonville had some bright spots but was mostly a failure. Still, with Goff out with a broken thumb, Bortles is the Rams’ only experienced quarterback, with John Wolford starting and Bryce Perkins backing him up.

The Rams also put running back Darrell Henderson on injured reserve, activated offensive tackle Bobby Evans and waived defensive back Dee Virgin from the practice squad.