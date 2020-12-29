Sean McDermott not revealing whether he’ll rest starters in Week 17

Getty Images

Because the Chiefs have already clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed, head coach Andy Reid said Monday he plans to rest some starters in his team’s Week 17 contest against the Chargers.

Having won the AFC North, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin made a similar declaration on Tuesday, announcing Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback against Cleveland.

But in Buffalo, Sean McDermott is holding his cards close to the vest. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, McDermott indicated he knows what he’s going to do for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. But he’s not saying.

“I’m going to keep that plan internal because I think that’s what’s best for us,” McDermott said, via Chris Brown of the Bills’ official website.

The Bills are currently the AFC’s No. 2 seed, though they could fall to No. 3 if the Steelers beat the Browns and Buffalo loses to Miami. But because there’s no longer a second playoff bye, the Bills’ outcome for wild card weekend won’t change much based on Sunday’s results — they’re slated to host a playoff game either way.

If Buffalo does play its starters, that gives the club a better chance of keeping Miami out of the postseason. If the Dolphins win, they’re in. They can still get in if they lose, but they’ll need some help to do it.