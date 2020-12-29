Sean McDermott not revealing whether he’ll rest starters in Week 17

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 29, 2020, 4:53 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Because the Chiefs have already clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed, head coach Andy Reid said Monday he plans to rest some starters in his team’s Week 17 contest against the Chargers.

Having won the AFC North, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin made a similar declaration on Tuesday, announcing Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback against Cleveland.

But in Buffalo, Sean McDermott is holding his cards close to the vest. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, McDermott indicated he knows what he’s going to do for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. But he’s not saying.

“I’m going to keep that plan internal because I think that’s what’s best for us,” McDermott said, via Chris Brown of the Bills’ official website.

The Bills are currently the AFC’s No. 2 seed, though they could fall to No. 3 if the Steelers beat the Browns and Buffalo loses to Miami. But because there’s no longer a second playoff bye, the Bills’ outcome for wild card weekend won’t change much based on Sunday’s results — they’re slated to host a playoff game either way.

If Buffalo does play its starters, that gives the club a better chance of keeping Miami out of the postseason. If the Dolphins win, they’re in. They can still get in if they lose, but they’ll need some help to do it.

3 responses to “Sean McDermott not revealing whether he’ll rest starters in Week 17

  1. Playing to keep Miami out of playoffs is not as important as the preparations needed to win in the playoffs. I’m thinking play the healthy starters for a quarter, sit them after that & certainly in second half. Managing healthcare for the following week is the most critical for all teams already in the show.

  2. Unlike Pittsburgh which couldn’t guarantee the 2nd seed even if they won-Buffalo can guarantee the 2nd seed with a win. Plus they are a younger team-especially at quarterback-than Pittsburgh. I expect them to play to win. Not because they want miami out but they wnt to play the Browns-which is the weakest 10-5 time.

  3. Win or lose I’m already thrilled with the season the Dolphins have put together especially since we are way ahead of our 3 year rebuild. Flores should be seriously considered for COY and we look forward to going deep into the playoffs next year.

