Shelby Harris: It would mean the world to stay with Broncos

Getty Images

When defensive lineman Shelby Harris re-signed with the Broncos on a one-year deal in March, he said he had been looking for a longer-term pact but that he saw it as another chance to prove himself.

Harris’ season was impacted by COVID-19 as he missed one game as a close contact and three others after testing positive, but he has made 11 starts and is line to play in the finale against the Raiders. He’s recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble this season.

With his contract up again after this season, Harris was asked on Tuesday about returning to the team in 2021.

“Obviously it would mean the world,” Harris said, via the team’s website. “My family loves Denver, I love Denver, and Denver’s done nothing but do right by me since I’ve been here. I love it here, but at the end of the day I understand it’s a business and so you got to be ready for everything.”

Harris is coming off an eventful weekend. Her learned his wife was going into labor before Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and was able to make it home in time for the delivery. He noted that remaining in the city where his kids were born would be meaningful, but it will likely be a while before Harris’ status for 2021 is set in stone.