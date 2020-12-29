Stefon Diggs doesn’t want to lose Brian Daboll

Getty Images

The coaching carousel will be spinning very soon. In the looming game of musical chairs, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs hopes offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s butt doesn’t find a seat.

“I hate to give him so much credit because I don’t want anyone to steal him from me,” Diggs said of Daboll after Monday night’s 38-9 win, via Joe Buscgalia of TheAthletic.com. Diggs had three receiving touchdowns during the game, and he currently leads the lead in targets (158), catches (120), and receiving yards (1,459).

Daboll has been mentioned by some in the media as a potential head coach in 2020, but the media tends to over-identify potential head-coaching candidates. Ultimately, there are only so many spots in any given cycle, but it’s generally good for access and relationships to tout as many potential head-coaching candidates as possible.

Currently, three team will be hiring new coaches — the Texans, Falcons, and Lions. It remains to be seen how many more jobs come open. The Jaguars and Jets are the leading candidates; the fact that Doug Marrone and Adam Gase, respectively, made it this far invite speculation that maybe they’ll get one more chance.

The Chargers could be changing coaches, but Anthony Lynn currently has won three in a row. Matt Nagy, not long ago on the endangered species, seems to have saved himself in Chicago.

Then there’s the possibility of a surprise, because in many years there is one. The current range seems to be a minimum of three and a maximum of six, barring a surprise.

The longer the Bills play, the more likely Daboll will stay. Although some teams have waited until deep into the postseason to hire assistants whose current teams are still playing, it’s always better to be available. If Diggs keeps playing like he has, Daboll may not be available until early February.