Stefon Diggs thinks Bills “still scratching the surface”

Monday was a night of single-season records for the Bills.

Quarterback Josh Allen set franchise records for passing touchdowns, completions, and 300-yard games. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs‘ nine catches extended his franchise record to 120 for the season and his 145 yards smashed past Eric Moulds for the most in Bills history.

Diggs leads the NFL in catches and yards this season, so it would seem fair to say that the offense is firing on all cylinders with the playoffs right around the corner. Diggs thinks there are even greater heights that the unit can reach, however.

“We’re still scratching the surface on the potential we have,” Diggs said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “I feel like Josh is still a young quarterback but he’s playing some elite ball, throwing for 300-plus, making great decisions, he’s not turning the ball over, he’s running. I don’t know the past, I just know Josh right now and he’s playing great football. As a receiver, I just want to give it all I’ve got for him, make the plays for him.”

Allen said “the results kind of speak for themselves” when asked about his connection with Diggs, but agreed that there are things they can improve as they move forward. That’s not great news for the teams that will be trying to stop the Bills in the weeks to come.