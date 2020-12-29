Tanoh Kpassagnon suggests he deflected Younghoe Koo field goal attempt

Getty Images

Younghoe Koo‘s missed 39-yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday may have had some assistance in traveling wide right.

Chiefs defensive tackle Tanoh Kpassagnon said via his Twitter account that he caught a piece of the game-tying field goal try for the Atlanta Falcons.

“Yea I got a finger on it,” he wrote.

The missed kick was just the second all season on a field goal try for Koo, who earned the nod as the Pro Bowl kicker for the NFC last week. The Falcons needed the kick to even the game with just 14 seconds left to play and Atlanta trailing 17-14.

Koo’s only other miss this season was a 48-yard attempt at Chicago in Week 3.

Kpassagnon’s declaration makes sense. Koo’s kick comes off well and then takes a hard right turn as he begins to move beyond the line of scrimmage. It wouldn’t take much, If the ball’s flight was deflected it could be enough to have helped send the kick wide right. The photo attached to this story shows that Kpassagnon (No. 92) at least got really, really close.

The victory allowed the Chiefs to seal home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.