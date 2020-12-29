TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

Only hours after TCU canceled its bowl game, safety Ar’Darius Washington declared for the 2021 NFL draft. The redshirt sophomore announced his decision on social media Tuesday night.

“Playing in the NFL has always been a dream of mine, with many prayers and faith, I have decided to forgo the rest of my eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL draft,” Washington wrote.

Washington played 10 games in 2020, making 37 tackles, one tackle for loss and five pass breakups. He played 16 games his first two seasons, making 49 tackles, five interceptions and seven pass breakups.

TCU canceled its Thursday game against Arkansas in the Mercari Texas Bowl. Positive COVID-19 tests combined with injuries left the Horned Frogs short of the Big 12’s threshold for player availability.