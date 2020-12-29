Tee Higgins one catch away from breaking Cris Collinsworth’s Bengals rookie record

Getty Images

Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins is quietly having an excellent season in a challenging year in Cincinnati.

Higgins was selected out of Clemson with the first pick in the second round of this year’s draft, and through 15 games he has 67 catches, tying him with Cris Collinsworth for the most for a rookie in Bengals franchise history. Collinsworth was the Bengals’ second-round pick in 1981.

In Sunday’s win over the Texans, Higgins had 99 yards and a touchdown, and he’s now over 900 yards on the season and has a good chance of hitting 1,000 yards — no easy feat as a rookie receiver on a team that has started three different quarterbacks.

Higgins’ production declined when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury and was replaced by backup quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Ryan Finley, but if Burrow gets healthy, Bengals fans are looking forward to seeing what Burrow and Higgins can do together in 2021.