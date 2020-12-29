Texans claim Geno Stone off waivers

Getty Images

The Texans added a safety to their roster on Tuesday and it likely came with 2021 in mind.

Geno Stone was claimed off of waivers. Stone was dropped by the Ravens on Monday when his roster exemption for coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list expired.

Stone was a seventh-round pick in April, so the Texans will assume the final three years of his rookie deal. They have safety Michael Thomas set for free agency this offseason.

Stone played 38 special teams snaps and two defensive snaps during two appearances with the Ravens this season.