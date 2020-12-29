Thomas Davis announces he’s retiring after this season

USA TODAY Sports

Washington linebacker Thomas Davis has announce his plans to retire at the end of the season.

Few would have expected Davis to be playing in 2020 season after he tore his ACL in three straight years early in his career, but Davis persevered and put together a memorable NFL career. Davis suffered those injuries while playing for the Panthers in 2009, 2010, and 2011, but he returned to action in 2012 and would be named an All-Pro in 2015.

Davis was a first-round pick in 2005 and moved into Carolina’s starting lineup the next year. That All-Pro season marked the first of three straight years that Davis was a Pro Bowler and he was also named the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014.

He moved on to the Chargers for the 2019 season and joined the Washington Football Team this year. He has played sparingly in seven games this season.

In the Instagram post announcing his intentions, Davis shared a photo of a pair of cleats featuring references to his ACL tears, his Man of the Year, and other career highlights. His final game will either be this Sunday against the Eagles or whenever Washington is ousted from the postseason.