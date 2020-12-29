Titans place Brett Kern on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

With a playoff spot on the line, the Titans may be without two of their specialists in Week 17. Tennessee placed punter Brett Kern on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, a day after adding kicker Stephen Gostkowski to the list

In 12 games this season, Kern has punted 36 times, averaging 45.8 yards per kick.

It’s currently unknown if Kern tested positive or is the close contact of someone who has.

Tennessee does have Trevor Daniel on its practice squad. He’s appeared in two games for the club this season, averaging 39.3 yards on four punts.

Kicker Sam Sloman is also on the Titans’ practice squad.