Vic Fangio on Jerry Jeudy’s drops: He has right make-up to become better

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy called his five drops in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers “unacceptable” and head coach Vic Fangio said that the game “could be a defining moment” in the first-round pick’s career.

On Monday, Fangio followed up on that comment and said he thinks that it could help define Jeudy’s career in a positive way. Fangio said that Jeudy has “proven he has good hands” over the course of the season and that Sunday’s game can spur him to do more on the mental side to avoid dropping passes in the future.

“Yes, I do think he’s got the right make-up,” Fangio said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “When I [said] it’s a ‘defining moment,’ sometimes a guy drops a pass here and there, but he had a few of them and I think he’ll learn a lot from that and that the focus needs to be on catching the ball before anything else happens, regardless of whether you’re in traffic or not. I think he’ll come out a better receiver for this.”

With one game left in the season, there won’t be enough of a sample size to draw any conclusions about how Jeudy is doing when it comes to catching the ball consistently. It’s sure to be something to watch when the Broncos return to work for the 2021 season.