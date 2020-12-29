Vikings sign Kyle Hinton off practice squad

Getty Images

The Vikings placed tight end Kyle Rudolph on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season and possibly his career in Minnesota.

Rudolph might have to take a pay cut to return next season. He has a salary cap figure of $9.45 million in 2021 and cutting him would save the Vikings $5.1 million.

But that’s a discussion for later.

For now, the Vikings signed rookie guard Kyle Hinton to take Rudolph’s spot on the roster. Hinton was a seventh-round choice out of Washburn University.

He spent the first 15 games on the practice squad, learning the guard position after spending his college career at tackle.