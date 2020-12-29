With starter on COVID-19 list, 49ers sign long snapper Colin Holba

Getty Images

With long snapper Taybor Pepper going to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, the 49ers have signed long snapper Colin Holba to their active roster.

Holba has appeared in 18 career games, though none of them have come in 2020. He played six games for San Francisco over the 2018-2019 seasons.

The 49ers also activated tight end Charlie Woerner from the COVID-19 list. He’s been out since Dec. 19, missing San Francisco’s Week 15 loss to Dallas and Week 16 win over Arizona.

Woerner has mainly played on special teams in 2020, but has two receptions for 33 yards.