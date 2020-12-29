Zac Taylor: Two-game winning streak significant for us, something to build off

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2020, 8:53 AM EST
NFL: DEC 27 Bengals at Texans
Getty Images

The Bengals broke a couple of extended streaks against the Texans last Sunday.

Their 37-31 win was their first on the road since they beat the Falcons in Week 4 of the 2018 season. They followed that win up with a home win over the Dolphins, which marked their last two-game winning streak until the one they are enjoying right now.

Neither of those milestones will erase the 10 losses the team has endured this season, but it provides some glimmers of hope that such things may not be so rare once the 2021 season gets underway. Head coach Zac Taylor explained that position on Monday.

“These guys deserve it for the work they put in. I see it every day,” Taylor said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “The world doesn’t see it because on Sundays we haven’t always had games go the way we want, but I get to see it the six other days of the week. We knew that moments like these were coming, and we’ve just got to continue to build off of it. Winning two games in a row is really insignificant in this NFL, but it is significant for us right now, just everybody seeing what we’ve been through. It means a lot to these guys and something to build off of.”

The Bengals haven’t won three straight games since opening the 2018 season with an 8-0 record. Breaking that streak against the Ravens on Sunday might keep Baltimore out of the playoffs and it would definitely be another building block for the future in Cincinnati.

5 responses to “Zac Taylor: Two-game winning streak significant for us, something to build off

  1. Dear Brown Family, build these guys an indoor practice facility in the offseason – it’s f#**ing ridiculous they don’t have one.

    During the same presser, Taylor talked about practicing outside in 10* weather on Christmas Day- for a game they’re getting to play in Houston.

  2. Know what you could have built off much more for the next decade? A line anchored by Penei Sewell and Jonah Williams to protect your generational QB who got his knee shattered. But you didn’t learn from that bc clearly a 3rd and 4th win in a meaningless season is more important than getting the best tackle prospect since Joe Thomas.

  3. mikefloreo says:
    December 29, 2020 at 9:55 am

    Complain win they lose, complain when they win. Just go away. Professional athletes competing for their livelihood will not tank.

    —-

    Complain win they lose, complain when they win. Just go away. Professional athletes competing for their livelihood will not tank.

  4. The Brown family is going to use this momentum to 1) feel great about Zach Taylor as the coach 2) feel great about the personnel 3) do absolutely nothing in the offseason.
    Woohoo, they’re going to win 5 or 6 next year!

    Also, that indoor practice facility is in the works I believe, just need to finish the downtown land swap. The team is garbage with or without that practice facility though.

