Zac Taylor: Two-game winning streak significant for us, something to build off

Getty Images

The Bengals broke a couple of extended streaks against the Texans last Sunday.

Their 37-31 win was their first on the road since they beat the Falcons in Week 4 of the 2018 season. They followed that win up with a home win over the Dolphins, which marked their last two-game winning streak until the one they are enjoying right now.

Neither of those milestones will erase the 10 losses the team has endured this season, but it provides some glimmers of hope that such things may not be so rare once the 2021 season gets underway. Head coach Zac Taylor explained that position on Monday.

“These guys deserve it for the work they put in. I see it every day,” Taylor said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “The world doesn’t see it because on Sundays we haven’t always had games go the way we want, but I get to see it the six other days of the week. We knew that moments like these were coming, and we’ve just got to continue to build off of it. Winning two games in a row is really insignificant in this NFL, but it is significant for us right now, just everybody seeing what we’ve been through. It means a lot to these guys and something to build off of.”

The Bengals haven’t won three straight games since opening the 2018 season with an 8-0 record. Breaking that streak against the Ravens on Sunday might keep Baltimore out of the playoffs and it would definitely be another building block for the future in Cincinnati.