Zack Martin “unlikely” to play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Cowboys aren’t expecting Zack Martin back for Sunday’s regular season finale.

Martin has missed the last four games with a calf injury and team owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that it is unlikely he returns to face the Giants. Martin is the team’s longtime right guard, but was playing right tackle when he was injured in Week 10.

If the Cowboys beat the Giants and the Eagles beat Washington, Dallas will be going to the postseason and Jones suggested that Martin could be a factor at that point.

“I’m dubious that he can be there this week but I’m not about the future weeks, and we’ve got a chance in the future,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “He can and will [be] a dramatic upgrade.”

Martin would be an upgrade up front for the Cowboys, but there’s a good chance that upgrade will have to wait until next season.