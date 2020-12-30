49ers extend Robbie Gould

Getty Images

Robbie Gould will remain in San Francisco.

Gould, the kicker whose contract had a 2021 option that the 49ers had to decide whether to pick up by tomorrow, has instead agreed to a new deal with the team.

It’s a two-year, $7.25 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Gould is now under contract with the 49ers for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Gould has been with the 49ers for four years. He was among the best kickers in the NFL in his first two seasons in San Francisco, but he hasn’t played as well the last two years. Despite his recent struggles, the 38-year-old Gould now has some job security.