49ers place Robbie Gould on COVID-19 list, sign Tristan Vizcaino

Getty Images

It’s been a heck of a Wednesday for Robbie Gould.

After agreeing to a two-year contract extension worth $7.25 million, Gould has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gould is the second San Francisco specialist to go on the COVID-19 list this week, joining long snapper Taybor Pepper.

With no kicker on the practice squad, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters the 49ers will sign Tristan Vizcaino off the Vikings’ practice squad. He’s also spent time with the Bengals this season but has not kicked in a regular-season NFL game.