Aaron Rodgers loves playing at Soldier Field, and why wouldn’t he?

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers said he loves playing in Soldier Field. Why wouldn’t he?

The Packers quarterback is 9-3 there, including victories in eight of the past nine games, and has thrown 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

“It’s always gonna be a struggle in that stadium,” Rodgers said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Everything from the grass being different to hearing their favorite son singing the national anthem so many times and the crowd just going absolutely nuts. Those tingles over the years has made that place a really special environment, and I do have a lot of respect for the organization, the fan base, their team. And I’m excited about the test this week.”

This time, though, the Bears won’t have a full Soldier Field to help them against their hated rival. Chicago needs a victory to make the playoffs, while the Packers are playing for the No. 1 seed.

“It would be a lot more fun with fans there for sure,” Rodgers said. “I have an appreciation for those fans. It’s a great sports town. I’ve really enjoyed playing there over the years.”

Rodgers is 20-4 against the Bears in games he has started and finished. Since 1992, with Brett Favre and Rodgers at the helm for the Packers, Green Bay has gone 41-15 against the Bears.

The Packers beat the Bears 41-25 in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

“I don’t think you need to add any extra motivation to this game,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot at stake for both squads. We got after ‘em a few weeks ago. They’ve been playing a lot better since then. And we know what kind of game it’s gonna be.”