Adam Gase says Jets haven’t told him he will be fired

While he has an admirer in Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, the general consensus is that the Jets are going to fire head coach Adam Gase at the end of the season.

A radio report in New York this week indicated that Gase has already been told that he’ll be relieved of duties after Week 17. On Wednesday, Gase said that isn’t the case.

“That was news to me. No one has said that to me,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Gase was also asked what he thinks will happen at the end of the season. Gase answered by saying that he learned from working for Nick Saban at Michigan State that “you do your job until somebody tells you different” and he’s focused on Sunday’s game against the Patriots for the time being.