Alex Smith officially doesn’t practice on Wednesday

Washington quarterback Alex Smith may have been “right on the doorstep” of playing in Week 16, but he’s still not practicing.

Smith appeared on the Wednesday injury report as not practicing, due to a calf injury that has caused him to miss the last two games.

Taylor Heinecke took the first-team reps on Wednesday. He’ll start if Smith can’t play in Sunday night’s win-and-in NFC East title game for Washington.

If Washington loses to the Eagles in Philadelphia, the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game will win the division title and host a playoff game in the wild-card round.

Also missing practice on Wednesday for Washington were defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (not injury related), linebacker Thomas Davis (knee), running back Antonio Gibson (toe), receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle), and guard Wes Schweitzer (hip).

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (shoulder) participated in practice on a limited basis.