Alvin Kamara nets NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

It probably didn’t take too long for the NFL to decide who would be the NFC offensive player of the week for Week 16.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara joined a very short list of players who have scored six touchdowns in a single game during the team’s 52-33 Christmas Day win over the Vikings. Ernie Nevers, Gale Sayers, and Dub Jones were the others to do it.

All six of Kamara’s touchdowns came on running plays. Nevers is the only other player to pull that off and he did it in 1929, so it’s been a minute since any other player did what Kamara pulled off against Minnesota.

Kamara also set a personal record with 155 rushing yards while wearing red and green shoes that marked a festive day for him and his team.