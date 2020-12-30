Anthony Lynn has heard nothing about his future

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has the support of quarterback Justin Herbert. Does he have the support of Chargers owner Dean Spanos and his son, John, the president of football operations?

Lynn said the front office has not given him any clarity about his future.

“No,” Lynn said Wednesday when asked about receiving reassurance, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “We communicate on the regular, but I’m not concerned about that right now. I’m concerned about Kansas City.”

The Chargers have won three in a row and will face the Chiefs with Chad Henne at quarterback, not Patrick Mahomes. Will it be enough for Lynn to save his job?

He is 32-31 in four seasons but only 11-20 the past two seasons.

The Chargers rank eighth in offense and 12th in defense and know, after only 14 starts, they have their franchise quarterback in Herbert. But poor clock management, questionable play calling and blown leads have the Chargers with a worse record than they seemingly should have.

Lynn reiterated he is unconcerned with whether Sunday’s game could prove his final game with the Chargers.

Herbert hopes it’s not.

“Coach Lynn’s been awesome,” Herbert said. “Him and I, we’ve gotten really close over these past couple of months. He’s always out on the field and whether he’s helping the running backs, the offensive line, the quarterbacks — he’s been doing a great job of stepping into our meetings and telling us exactly what he wants and how he wants it done. He’s a leader and this team follows him and I really believe in him.”