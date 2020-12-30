Bill Belichick: Sam Darnold couldn’t get better coaching than he’s getting

Getty Images

Jets head coach Adam Gase doesn’t have many supporters in his own backyard, but he got a positive review from one of his peers on Wednesday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during his Wednesday press conference. Belichick had praise for the third-year starter as well as the way he’s being prepared to play.

“I don’t think there’s any shortage of talent there or playmaking ability. . . . He’s an athletic guy that has great size, big arm, hard to tackle in the pocket, good prospect, and he’s being well coached. . . . I don’t think he could get better coaching than where he is at,” Belichick said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Gase is 9-22 over two seasons as Jets head coach heading into this Sunday’s game against the Patriots. That’s widely expected to be his final game with the Jets, but the Patriots do need a quarterbacks coach with Jedd Fisch off to the University of Arizona and Gase was on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Broncos.

If nothing should materialize on that front, Belichick’s words might help Gase in a bid for a job elsewhere.