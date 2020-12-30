Bill Belichick: Sam Darnold couldn’t get better coaching than he’s getting

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2020, 9:25 AM EST
Jets head coach Adam Gase doesn’t have many supporters in his own backyard, but he got a positive review from one of his peers on Wednesday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during his Wednesday press conference. Belichick had praise for the third-year starter as well as the way he’s being prepared to play.

“I don’t think there’s any shortage of talent there or playmaking ability. . . . He’s an athletic guy that has great size, big arm, hard to tackle in the pocket, good prospect, and he’s being well coached. . . .  I don’t think he could get better coaching than where he is at,” Belichick said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Gase is 9-22 over two seasons as Jets head coach heading into this Sunday’s game against the Patriots. That’s widely expected to be his final game with the Jets, but the Patriots do need a quarterbacks coach with Jedd Fisch off to the University of Arizona and Gase was on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Broncos.

If nothing should materialize on that front, Belichick’s words might help Gase in a bid for a job elsewhere.

14 responses to “Bill Belichick: Sam Darnold couldn’t get better coaching than he’s getting

  3. Well I had heard that the patriots has planned on bringing in Gase has the new QB coach so I am not surprised Bill thought this way

  6. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    December 30, 2020 at 9:39 am
    Belecheck is no longer relevant without Brady in his corner.

    ___

    So by the same logic, I guess McDermott is just a guy and Allen is the reason for the Bills success this year

  9. And Kyle Shanahan isn’t relevant without Jimmy Jimmy Garoppolo…

    ———————————-

    cancerman2020 says:
    December 30, 2020 at 9:47 am
    buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    December 30, 2020 at 9:39 am
    Belecheck is no longer relevant without Brady in his corner.

    ___

    So by the same logic, I guess McDermott is just a guy and Allen is the reason for the Bills success this year

  10. Giving up on Darnold to draft Fields would be a mistake, and a downgrade at the position. He’s not the reason that the team has been a dumpster fire during his tenure.
    There would be no shortage of takers if the Jets put him on the market, and Belichick would no doubt pounce on the opportunity if they do the truly dumb thing and trade him within the division.

  11. Translation: We don’t want Adam Gase nor Sam Darnold. Please stay where you are, thus guaranteeing 2 conference wins.

  12. “Belecheck is no longer relevant without Brady in his corner.”

    ——
    Right. His 300+ wins and 45 year career in the league plus 8 Super Bowl rings aren’t relevant any longer. Ok.

    Also, who is “Belecheck?”

  13. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    December 30, 2020 at 9:39 am
    Belecheck is no longer relevant without Brady in his corner.

    ——————————————————–

    Relevant to you apparently

  14. Gase is a very good coach, Jets would be foolish to fire him, look how hard they are playing for him, forget the overall record.

