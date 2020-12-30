Bills will have 6,700 fans at first playoff game

Getty Images

The Bills will have 6,700 fans in attendance when they host a first-round playoff game next weekend.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed today that the Bills will be allowed fans who are wearing masks and test negative before the game. He also said there will be contact tracing after the game, and that the game will serve as a pilot program for how the state can smartly and safely reopen large events and other businesses.

“A football playoff game is outdoors, which is a much better situation from COVID spread,” Cuomo said. “We believe we are the first state in the nation to run this kind of pilot. We think it can be very instructive to us going forward.”

Cuomo thanked the Bills and the NFL for working with the state on the matter. And he urged fans at the playoff opener next weekend to act responsibly.

“For all the Bills fans, please, everyone, take these measures seriously,” Cuomo said. “The numbers are down. We want to keep them down.”