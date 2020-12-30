Browns reopen facility, will practice Wednesday afternoon

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said at his Wednesday press conference that he hoped the team would be given the green light to practice after closing the facility in the morning due to a pair of positive COVID-19 tests.

Stefanski’s wish has been granted. The Browns announced that they have been cleared to reopen he facility and they will hold a practice on Wednesday afternoon.

The team also announced that practice squad center Javon Patterson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’s the 10th player to land on the list in less than a week, although most of those players were close contacts who will be able to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Steelers with continued negative tests.

Stefanski said a member of the coaching staff had the other positive test and the NFL said that they anticipate playing Sunday’s game as scheduled.