Buccaneers sign Jaydon Mickens to 53-man roster, put Kenjon Barner on IR

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will be going back to returner Jaydon Mickens, signing him to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Running back Kenjon Barner had filled that role for the past few games, but he’s being placed on injured reserve.

Mickens went on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this season and missed three games. He was waived following the stint on the list, but was signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

Mickens is averaging 6.6 yards per punt return and 24.1 yards per kick return in 2020.

While Tampa Bay has clinched a wild card berth, head coach Bruce Arians has said he plans to play the Buccaneers starters against the Falcons this week.