Cam Akers remains out of practice, Malcolm Brown limited

Getty Images

Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will make his NFL debut in a huge Week 17 game. He won’t have Darrell Henderson. He won’t have Cooper Kupp. He might not have Cam Akers.

Welcome to the NFL, kid.

“Obviously those are great contributors to our team,” Wolford said Wednesday. “I was kind of bummed when I found out about Coop, but that’s not his fault, and I don’t want him to feel bad about it. We’re going to have guys that are going to step up and make plays. Jared [Goff] went down, I have to step up. Coop is out, Van [Jefferson] has to step up. So there’s a next-man up mentality that we all have and I’m confident in the guys that we have that are going to dress this weekend, that are going to go out and make plays for me. I feel good about it.”

Goff had thumb surgery this week, and Kupp tested positive for COVID-19 and went on the reserve list Wednesday.

The Rams placed Henderson on injured reserve this week with a high-ankle sprain, and Akers missed Sunday’s game with a high-ankle sprain and remained out of Wednesday’s practice.

“Cam Akers, gave him another rest day,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I mean, this guy is making great progress, and we’ll still see. His status is uncertain. I mean, you guys saw what I did a couple of weeks ago in the Jets game. I wouldn’t bet against this kid.”

Malcolm Brown, who became the lead back last week when Henderson went out after 31 snaps, was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury. Brown had three carries for minus-3 yards in the first meeting with the Cardinals.

Rookies Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais are the team’s other running backs. Neither has played an offensive snap this season.

So good luck and Godspeed, John Wolford.