Christian McCaffrey out, Mike Davis unlikely to play

The Panthers have gotten used to playing without Christian McCaffrey this season and it looks like they’ll be able to try playing without Mike Davis this weekend as well.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said on Wednesday that McCaffrey has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Saints. McCaffrey is currently dealing with a quad injury that has joined ankle and shoulder injuries in keeping McCaffrey out for 13 of the team’s 16 games this season.

Davis has started in his place, but has an ankle injury and Rhule says he does not expect to have the back in action in Week 17.

Rodney Smith, Trenton Cannon, and Myles Hartsfield are the backs the Saints will have to contend with this weekend as they try to snag the top seed in the NFC. New Orleans needs a win, a Packers loss, and a Seahawks win to make that happen.