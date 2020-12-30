Clock ticks on decision regarding fans for Bills’ wild-card game

Getty Images

Regardless of whether the Bills finish the 2020 season as the No. 2 seed or the No. 3 seed in the AFC, we know that they’ll be hosting a playoff game during the wild-card round. We still don’t know whether Bills fans will be attending the game.

But we could know as soon as today. Via WGRZ.com, Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz recently said that a decision needs to be made this week, preferably by Wednesday. The team has proposed 6,700 fans; a final decision will come from New York authorities.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that conversations between the team and the State Department of Health are ongoing.

A major factor in the final decision-making process continues to be the COVID-19 infection rate within the broader Buffalo community. Last week, Poloncarz bristled at Bills-related questions while announcing another 60 virus-related deaths, telling reporters and fans, “Get your priorities straight.”

“If we can get fans in the stadium, great, but our priority should be on reducing the number of cases and deaths in our communities. I announced 60 people died unfortunately in the last few days and most of the questions have been about the Bills,” Poloncarz said at the time.

The questions will continue until an answer is provided. With the wild-card round only 10 days away, and answer is needed soon.