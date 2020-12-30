Clock ticks on decision regarding fans for Bills’ wild-card game

December 30, 2020
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Regardless of whether the Bills finish the 2020 season as the No. 2 seed or the No. 3 seed in the AFC, we know that they’ll be hosting a playoff game during the wild-card round. We still don’t know whether Bills fans will be attending the game.

But we could know as soon as today. Via WGRZ.com, Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz recently said that a decision needs to be made this week, preferably by Wednesday. The team has proposed 6,700 fans; a final decision will come from New York authorities.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that conversations between the team and the State Department of Health are ongoing.

A major factor in the final decision-making process continues to be the COVID-19 infection rate within the broader Buffalo community. Last week, Poloncarz bristled at Bills-related questions while announcing another 60 virus-related deaths, telling reporters and fans, “Get your priorities straight.”

“If we can get fans in the stadium, great, but our priority should be on reducing the number of cases and deaths in our communities. I announced 60 people died unfortunately in the last few days and most of the questions have been about the Bills,” Poloncarz said at the time.

The questions will continue until an answer is provided. With the wild-card round only 10 days away, and answer is needed soon.

3 responses to “Clock ticks on decision regarding fans for Bills’ wild-card game

  1. Sums up the sad state of affairs in the USA , a press conference to advise the public on the sad unfortunate passing of Covid victims but the only questions he gets is about football .

  2. I have been a Bills Fan since 1964 ( I have ticket stubs and programs to prove it). I went to games in War Memorial Stadium, I was at the First game in Rich Stadium ( I have the card they gave out that night ) and I was at the last playoff game 25 years ago against Jacksonville and have been to the draft a couple of times. I have had Covid already and have Antibodieswhich showed up when I recently donated blood. Many have already had the vaccine. Why can’t we go to the game ?

  3. arcross12042004scorp15 says:
    December 30, 2020 at 9:48 am
    Another example of pure , unadulterated selfishness . Because you’re a longtime Bills fan has absolutely nothing to do with having fans at the game . Glad to hear you recovered but what about the support people that will be needed to allow for attendance that don’t have antibodies or the vaccine or the other fans who haven’t had it or the vaccine . The vaccination program just started for the frontline workers not the general public . For the vaccine to be most effective you have to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine which hasn’t happened yet . Your post is typical of the as long as I’m good why care about anybody else type thinking that has kept the virus spreading .

