Colts activate Braden Smith off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Colts have activated right tackle Braden Smith off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Wednesday.

Smith was placed on the list last Friday, which made him ineligible to play against the Steelers in Week 16. Indianapolis was also without left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who was sidelined with knee and ankle injuries.

A third year tackle out of Auburn, Smith has started 13 games for the Colts this year. He also missed Indianapolis’ Week 11 win over Green Bay due to a thumb injury.

The Colts also signed guard Sam Jones to their practice squad on Wednesday.