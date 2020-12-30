Getty Images

The Colts are in need of help at tackle with left tackle Anthony Castonzo out for the season due to an ankle injury and they are expected to bring an experienced hand as they try to keep their season going.

According to multiple reports, the Colts are expected to sign Jared Veldheer to their practice squad. While he’ll sign to that roster, the plan is for him to be elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

There was word of Veldheer visiting the Colts earlier this week, which would have gotten the ball rolling on the COVID-19 testing process that has to be completed before Veldheer could join the team.

Veldheer turned down a chance to sign with the Cowboys in September and last played for the Packers last season. He has started 113 games for the Raiders, Cardinals, and Broncos.