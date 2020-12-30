Colts lose left tackle Anthony Castonzo to season-ending ankle surgery

Getty Images

The Colts have suffered a big loss on their offensive line.

Colts starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo will not play in Sunday’s regular-season finale, or in the postseason if the Colts make it, coach Frank Reich said today.

Castonzo needs surgery for a major ankle injury.

The Colts have had Castonzo in their starting lineup for a decade, and he’s been one of their most reliable players. They should be able to beat the Jaguars on Sunday, but if they make the playoffs, they’ll miss him.

The 32-year-old Castonzo is under contract for one more year, with a $16 million cap hit in 2021, although the Colts can move on from him with no further charges to their salary cap, so his future bears monitoring next season.