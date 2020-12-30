Cooper Kupp tested positive for COVID-19, will not play Sunday

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cardinals after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kupp had already been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, but it was unclear whether that was because he tested positive or had been exposed to someone who did. But Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Kupp had a positive test and has been ruled out for Sunday.

The Rams have already ruled out their starting quarterback, Jared Goff, and now backup quarterback John Wolford will have to go into his first NFL start without the Rams’ No. 1 receiver.

The winner of the Cardinals-Rams game clinches a wild card berth. If the Cardinals lose, they are eliminated from playoff contention. If the Rams lose, they would still make the playoffs if the Bears lose to the Packers.