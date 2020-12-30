Cowboys waive tackle Jordan Mills

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys waived veteran tackle Jordan Mills on Tuesday.

Mills signed with the Cowboys practice squad in September and has spent most of the year on the backup unit. He was elevated to the active roster three weeks ago as the Cowboys after the team placed Zack Martin on injured reserve due to a calf injury. Having used both of his elevations from the practice squad, he was then signed to the active roster on Dec. 19.

Mills was in uniform for the last two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles but did not play in the games.

Martin is nearly a return from his injury and would need a spot on the active roster to return to the lineup.

Mills has started 84 games with the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals since entering the league in 2013.