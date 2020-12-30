Damon Harrison claimed by Packers

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison was waived by one NFC division champion on Tuesday and another one claimed him on Wednesday.

Harrison has been claimed by the Packers. He was with the Seahawks, but asked to be let out of his contract as the team cut down on his role to give time to younger players.

Harrison signed to the practice squad in October and played in Seattle’s last six games. He had nine tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Harrison said he planned to play for another team this year if he “can work out the logistics of it.” He added that he wouldn’t do “the waiver thing” and that stance will now be put to the test.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m. ET: Harrison replied to a user on Twitter who mused that there were teams Harrison would be willing to play for if claimed off waivers by writing “Bingo.” That suggests Harrison will be Wisconsin-bound.