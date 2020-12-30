Daniel Jones plans to play from the pocket until he’s fully healthy

Getty Images

Quarterback Daniel Jones returned fro his hamstring and ankle injuries to play in last Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. But the quarterback admitted he’s had to make adjustments with his play in recent weeks.

During his Wednesday press conference, Jones said he’s not been able to take off and run like he had before injuring his hamstring against Cincinnati in Week 12.

“I think you can tell from the tape I can’t do a lot of the same things I’m used to doing,” Jones said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Because of that, Jones said he’ll continue to play from the pocket until he’s fully healthy.

Jones has at least gotten over his injuries enough to be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice with just a hamstring, as opposed to the hamstring and ankle. Jones was limited in all three Week 16 practices before playing on Sunday.

Wide receiver Golden Tate (calf) and running back Elijhaa Penny (illness) both did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end Evan Engram (calf), safety Jabril Peppers (ankle), and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (rib) were limited. Cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) was full.