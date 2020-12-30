Derek Carr: Not making playoffs just can’t be accepted

Getty Images

Derek Carr has only one New Year’s resolution: “Let’s make the playoffs. That’s it.”

The Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday night and can finish no better than 8-8. It marks the fourth consecutive year without a postseason trip.

Since their last Super Bowl appearance in the 2002 season, the Raiders have made the postseason only once. Their only winning record in the past 18 seasons came in 2016 when they went 12-4 but lost in the wild-card round with Carr out with a broken leg.

“This is a team game,” Carr said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “It doesn’t matter what one side of the ball did and what one side of the ball didn’t. As a team, we did not accomplish anything close to what we wanted to accomplish, so it’s not good enough.

“Not making the playoffs just can’t be accepted.”

The Raiders rank 10th in total offense and 24th in total defense, having fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther earlier this month. Carr has thrown for 3,732 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a career-high 102.2 passer rating.