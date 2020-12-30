Deshaun Watson isn’t on Texans’ injury report

USA TODAY Sports

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson injured his throwing elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Sam Hubbard had a strip-sack of Watson, who got his hand stuck in Hubbard’s facemask.

Watson did not miss a snap, and he is not on the team’s injury report Wednesday.

“As far as I know, he’s doing pretty good,” Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said Wednesday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I haven’t heard that he’s not doing well. And so since I feel like he’s doing good, I hope he does good on Sunday, too.”

Watson did not appear on the injury report all season, and he is expected to start Sunday.

The Texans, though, might not have left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil’s ankle injury kept him out of Wednesday’s practice.

Offensive tackle Brent Qvale (concussion) also sat out practice and appears unlikely to play.

That would leave Roderick Johnson to start at left tackle and rookie Charlie Heck to make his first career start.

Receiver Keke Coutee (foot), cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee) and running back Duke Johnson (neck) were limited Wednesday.