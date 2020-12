Getty Images

The Dolphins have signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster from their practice squad.

Miami traded Ford to New England in early November, but he re-signed with the Dolphins’ practice quad once the Patriots cut him earlier this month. Ford was elevated for Miami’s last two games, making a combined seven catches for 55 yards in Week 15 and 16.

Overall, Ford has 25 catches for 239 yards in 2020.