Elandon Roberts out with “significant” knee injury

Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts had to leave last Saturday’s win over the Raiders on a cart after he hurt his knee and he won’t be back on the field for Week 17’s game against the Bills.

Head coach Brian Flores said at his Wednesday press conference that Roberts suffered a “significant” injury that will force the Dolphins to try to make the playoffs without his help. Given the way he left Week 16’s game and Flores’ assessment of the injury, it seems unlikely that he’ll be back if they do advance to the postseason.

Roberts joined the Dolphins as a free agent this season. He had 61 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

Flores did not say if wide receiver Preston Williams, defensive end Shaq Lawson, and right guard Solomon Kindley will be able to practice on Wednesday.