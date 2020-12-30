Ezekiel Elliott off injury report as he seeks fourth 1,000-yard season

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had hamstring and calf injuries this season, with the latter keeping him out of game two weeks ago. The Week 15 game against the 49ers was the first game Elliott has missed because of injury in his career.

Elliott does not appear on the team’s injury report Wednesday, though.

He said after the Cowboys’ victory over the Eagles on Sunday that he felt like himself again in rushing for 105 yards on 19 carries and catching four passes for 34 yards.

Elliott’s season-best performance has him within 63 yards of a fourth 1,000-yard season in five seasons. Elliott finished 2017 with 983 rushing yards when he played only 10 games because of a six-game suspension.

“I’m feeling good. I feel good after Sunday,” Elliott said Wednesday. “Yeah, I mean, I probably say Sunday I probably felt the freshest I’ve felt since that first Philly game. But to get 1,000, 1,000 yards, it would mean a lot. I mean, I’m not really worried about it. I want to win this football game and get a shot in the playoffs. But I mean, getting 1,000 yards in this league, it’s not easy. It’s definitely not easy. And it is an accomplishment, but it’s not really something I’m focused on.”

The team’s beat writers voted Elliott the Good Guy Award winner for 2020, citing the leadership he has shown since Dak Prescott went out with a season-ending injury in Week 5. The Cowboys are within a win over the Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles of winning the NFC East.

“I think it’s funny because I take pride in like two or three weeks ago, maybe a month ago, I was sitting up here saying, we still have a shot,” Elliott said. “It was after the Philly game. I’m saying, ‘We’re still in it.’ You guys are like, ‘Yeah, right.’ I can just hear it in your tone of voice. I’ve said it a couple of times since then. Everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, right.’ And now we’re here Week 17, and we’re right there in the mix. It just definitely means a lot. It shows the type of men we have in this locker room just for us not to give up when everyone else was and put ourselves in position to still have a shot at winning the NFC East.”

The Cowboys listed cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee), safety Darian Thompson (concussion), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) and safety Donovan Wilson (illness) as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring/groin) and safety Xavier Woods (ribs) were limited.