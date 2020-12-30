Fred Warner is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The 49ers dealt the Cardinals’ playoff hopes a blow last Saturday and linebacker Fred Warner played a leading role in the effort.

Warner led the 49ers with 14 tackles in the 20-12 victory. He also had a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and three passes defensed in the win.

The outing continued an outstanding season for Warner. He has 115 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries on the year. He was selected for the Pro Bowl and could earn All-Pro honors once that voting is announced.

He has also been named the NFC defensive player of the week for Week 16. It’s the second time that Warner has taken the weekly prize.