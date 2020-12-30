Jaguars sticking with Mike Glennon, James Robinson out for Week 17

Getty Images

Mike Glennon will get one more shot at making a positive impression, but he won’t have running back James Robinson to help.

Glennon will remain the Jaguars starting quarterback for their season finale against the Colts on Sunday. It will be Glennon’s fifth start of the season and his second in a row over quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Head coach Doug Marrone conceded Wednesday that no decision on the quarterback was “going to move the needle one way or another,” via Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union.

Glennon is 0-4 as a starter this year, completing 62 percent of his passes for 811 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. Minshew started Jacksonville’s lone win over the Colts in Week 1 and has 2,259 yards passing with 16 touchdowns and five picks in 2020.

Robinson missed last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined to end the season.

“I think it’s safe to say he’ll be out,” Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

In his first season out of Illinois State, Robinson became just the third undrafted player to rush for 1,000 yards as a rookie. He’ll end 2020 with 1,070 yards rushing with seven touchdowns, plus 49 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns. Robinson is one of five players who have reached 1,000 yards rushing this year.

The Jaguars clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft with their Week 16 loss to the Bears and the Jets’ win over the Browns.