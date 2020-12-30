Jason Sanders named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Kicker Jason Sanders came up big for the Dolphins last Saturday night.

Sanders hit a couple of field goals in the first half of the game, but it was his work in the fourth quarter that really stood out. Sanders tied the game with a 22-yard field goal with four minutes left in the game and then made an extra point to put the Dolphins up 23-22 with just under three minutes to play.

After a Raiders field goal, Ryan Fitzpatrick hit a 34-yard pass to Mack Hollins while drawing a facemask penalty that put the Dolphins in position for a 44-yard field goal try as time expired. Sanders hit the kick and the Dolphins got a 26-25 win.

Sanders was named the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday as a result of that effort. It’s the second time Sanders has been so honored this year and the fourth time since the start of the 2019 season. He is 34-of-37 on field goals and 34-of-34 on extra points.